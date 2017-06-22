× Police: 24-year-old man shot, injured during argument on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night, June 21st on the city’s south side.

It happened around 10:15 p.m., near 14th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Police say a 24-year-old male victim was involved in an argument with another individual. During the argument, a suspect armed himself with a gun and shot the victim.

After being shot, the victim fled and collapsed in the area of 9th and Scott. MFD provided on-scene medical care and eventually conveyed the victim to a local hospital.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

MPD continues to seek a suspect.

