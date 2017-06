MILWAUKEE — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her six children following a house fire early Thursday morning, June 22nd.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. near 17th and Lloyd.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Assisting a mother and her 6 children at the house fire in the 2200 blk of N 17th St in #Milwaukee @RedCrossWIS pic.twitter.com/Q9dUzjS1ws — Bob Wade (@rlwade) June 22, 2017

