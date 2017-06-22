× Sears store at Southridge Mall to close, Business Insider reports

GREENDALE — The Sears store at Southridge Mall is closing, Business Insider reported Thursday, June 22nd. Business Insider reports this is in addition to the 245 closures that had already been announced.

Sears did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Business Insider reported.

According to Business Insider, the closings will bring Sears’ store count to about 1,180, down from 2,073 five years ago.

Here’s the list of new closures, according to Business Insider: