Sears store at Southridge Mall to close, Business Insider reports
GREENDALE — The Sears store at Southridge Mall is closing, Business Insider reported Thursday, June 22nd. Business Insider reports this is in addition to the 245 closures that had already been announced.
Sears did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Business Insider reported.
According to Business Insider, the closings will bring Sears’ store count to about 1,180, down from 2,073 five years ago.
Here’s the list of new closures, according to Business Insider:
- 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
- 1601 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL
- 9701 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
- 5715 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA
- 4575 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego
- 126 Shawan Road, Cockeysville, MD
- 17318 Valley Mall Road, Hagerstown, MD
- 32123 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI
- 14250 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville, MN
- 1640 Route 22, Watchung, NJ
- 1425 Central Avenue, Albany, NY
- 4000 Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, NY
- 601-635 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY
- 7875 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor, OH
- 6950 W 130th Street, Middleburg Heights, OH
- 3408 W Central Avenue, Toledo, OH
- 650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, RI
- 300 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX
- 9570 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX
- 5200 South 76th Street, Greendale, WI