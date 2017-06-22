× Wisconsin varsity basketball teams to go on shot clock

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Wisconsin high school basketball teams will soon be on the clock.

The WIAA’s Board of Control has voted to implement a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games only beginning with the 2019-20 season.

The WIAA says the board reached the decision following a lengthy discussion at a meeting on Thursday.

The shot clock vote was among a number of issues ruled on by the board. They included support for an amended recommendation for a two-year experiment to create two divisions in boys hockey starting with the 2020 state tournament.

The tourney format would feature four teams in Division 1 and four in Division 2. The smallest 32 programs by enrollment would be assigned to Division 2.