5th victim passes away after Didion Milling explosion in Cambria

CAMBRIA — A fifth victim has died after an explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria Wednesday, May 31st.

Didion Milling officials said this on Friday, June 23rd:

“It is with sadness and sympathy we report the peaceful passing of Carlos “Charly” Nunez due to injuries sustained in the May 31 incident at our milling operation in Cambria. He will be missed more than words can express. The family thanks the University of Wisconsin Burn Unit doctors and nurses for their tireless efforts and encourage others to support and recognize their efforts in this very important work. The family has asked for privacy and space to grieve their loss, and with the utmost compassion, we request others to respect their wishes. The Didion Milling family and the community send our heartfelt condolences to the family. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for the family and for Didion Milling as we build a stronger future together here at Didion.”

The blast at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria left a total of five people dead. Sixteen employees were working when the blast was reported.