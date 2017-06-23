Activities for kids, food and music: Here are some fun activities happening this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- Scott and Shannen from FM 106.1 join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the weekend activities.
- Cedarburg Strawberry Festival: Saturday and Sunday June 24, 25. Everything Strawberry from short cake to strawberry wine and strawberry brats. Live music, arts and crafts etc.
- Summer Soulstice: Saturday June 24 noon-midnite. North Ave on Milwaukee's East Side. FREE! Live music, dodgeball, bmx bikes, kids activities, food and drink.
- Tails On The Trail : Veterans Park, Milwaukee Saturday June 24 9am. 5k run and 1 mile walk for you and your pup. Post race activities for kids, food, music. games for you and your dog.
- Milwaukee County Family Flicks: Saturday June 24 at dusk. Free! Screen set up by Kite store at Veterans Park. This weeks movie is 'Sing!' Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.