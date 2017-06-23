“Cambria has heart:” T-shirts created to support Didion Benefit Fund

CAMBRIA — A T-shirt benefit fund has been established for the families affected by the Didion Milling explosion. The deadly blast in Cambria happened on Wednesday, May 31st and a total of five people passed away.

The victims are 21-year-old Pawel Tordoff, 27-year-old Duelle Block, 46-year-old Angel Reyes, 52-year-old Robert Goodenow, and Carlos Nunez (age unknown).

The blast and fire destroyed the corn milling plant in Cambria, a community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Madison. Didion Milling employs more than 200 in facilities in Johnson Creek, Cambria and Markesan.

A fund has been set up at the National Exchange Bank in Cambria to donate to the families. Funds can be mailed or dropped off at:

Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund

National Exchange Bank

118 West Edgewater Street

P.O. Box 338

Cambria, WI 53923

The T-shirts can be purchased for $20 each (ranging from small to triple extra large) at the Village Office located at 111 West Edgewater Street in Cambria during regular office hours. All proceeds will support the Didion Benefit Fund.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.