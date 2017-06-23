LIVE: Pres. Trump to sign Dept. of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act

Fine arts, outdoor education and more: Preview of Summer Recreation Enrichment Camp

Posted 10:12 am, June 23, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Hawley Public School for Milwaukee Recreation's Summer Recreation Enrichment Camp.

About Summer Recreation Enrichment Camp (website)

SREC is a recreational/enrichment activity program using weekly themes. Activities include reading and math enrichment, sports/games, arts/crafts, fine arts, outdoor education, educational field trips, clubs and more. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided daily. (Dinners are provided at select locations.)

Programming is for children ages 3-12.

For more information, download our booklet in English or Spanish.

To register online, click your preferred location below: