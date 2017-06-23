× Gov. Walker to promote Wisconsin cheese in statewide tour

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is hitting the road to promote cheese.

Walker announced Friday that economic development officials, members of his cabinet, lawmakers and University of Wisconsin officials will be spreading out across the state to celebrate growing cheese companies.

Walker is kicking off “Wisconsin Cheese Day” on Monday with a stop at Klondike Cheese in Monroe.

Others will be making appearances at Masters Gallery Goods in Plymouth, Great Lakes Cheese in La Crosse, Westby Cooperative Creamery in Westby, Biery Cheese in Plover and Renard’s Cheese in Algoma.

The event is held in conjunction with dairy month. Walker recently signed a bill naming cheese as Wisconsin’s official dairy product, just in case there were any doubts.