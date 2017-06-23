× Man with gun barricaded inside home near 37th and Kilbourn; students being held inside school nearby

MILWAUKEE — A man who police say fired a gunshot during a domestic violence incident, has barricaded himself inside a home near 37th and Kilbourn Avenue — and students at a nearby elementary school are now being held while the situation unfolds.

Milwaukee police responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday evening, June 23rd.

Police say negotiators are communicating with the suspect in an effort to resolve the situation.

Story Elementary School, located near the scene, has been secured with students inside. They are safely remaining there as the incident is ongoing.

