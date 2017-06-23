Overnight full closures: List of road closures scheduled for the coming week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

The following overnight closures are scheduled for the coming week:

Friday, June 23

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for girder erection - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for girder erection - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Monday, June 26

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for traffic switch - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for traffic switch - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for overhang work - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for overhang work - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Overnight Full I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for overhang work - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

-I-94 East full closure at HWY 100 for overhang work - 1 a.m. - 5 a.m.

Thursday, June 29

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for overhang work - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for overhang work - 1 a.m. - 5 a.m.

(includes closure of I-94 East to I-41 North system ramp for overhang work - 1 a.m. - 5 a.m.