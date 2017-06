× Police: 1 shot, injured in car near 34th and Wright in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, June 22nd on the city’s northwest side.

Police say a female was shot while in a car near 34th and Wright shortly before midnight. She sustained a non-life threatening injury.

No additional details have been released.

