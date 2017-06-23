Matthew Gonzales reunited with sister after being released from Abu Dhabi

CHICAGO — A popular Milwaukee musician who has been behind bars since Easter for what friends say is an innocent mistake is back home on American soil.

WSVN, the Fox affiliate in Miami, reports Matthew Gonzales was reunited with his sister in Chicago after being released from Abu Dhabi.

NOW: Miami man detained in Abu Dhabi for prescription meds suddenly freed and sent back to USA. Reunited with sister. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/TIssYanJCI — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 23, 2017

Long embrace — after Miami man detained in Abu Dhabi for prescription meds is freed from prison and sent home. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YmvZZGIWNy — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 23, 2017

Gonzales was traveling to the United Arab Emirates for business, to do telecommunication work for a cruise ship. At the airport, Gonzales was detained because he was carrying a powerful pain medication — tramadol. Any medications coming into the UAE require written prescriptions.

WSVN reports Gonzales’ family hoped to have him home by Sunday for his mother’s funeral in Milwaukee.

