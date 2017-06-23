“Unpredictable, violent:” U.S. Marshals need help to track down Demoyne Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals describe him as unpredictable, violent and a danger to the public. Demoyne Davis, 24, has served four years behind bars but disappeared during his supervised release.

"He thinks he's invincible and that the victims are not going to fight back," the agent working on his case said.

During his supervised release, Davis became one of two suspects in an April armed robbery at Badger Auto Sales. A couple trying to buy a new car was robbed at gunpoint of the cash they wanted to spend on a new car. Surveillance video caught Davis taking part in the crime.

"He's more than likely armed and his behavior hasn't changed even though he spent four years in prison," the agent explained.

Davis landed behind prison walls for his role in an attempted armed robbery in October 2011. Prosecutors say a victim told police he was walking through the park near 14th and Chambers when he was robbed at gunpoint. Davis was found to have a weapon on him.

Just a few days prior to the armed robbery, Davis and his associate approached a man outside a north side church. This time, the victim challenged them and was shot once in the upper chest. He survived. The victim only had $2.75 in his pockets.

A source tells agent’s Davis has cut his hair since he disappeared in May.

Authorities are asking for any information that could lead to an arrest.

"He's unpredictable. He almost gets his thrills out of knowing he has a firearm and can rob someone and intimidate them with that weapon," the agent on his case said.