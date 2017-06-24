20th Street Ballaz host cookout to raise money for youth basketball team

MILWAUKEE — The 20th Street Ballaz hosted a fundraiser cookout for their youth basketball team on Saturday, June 24th. They’re raising money to keep Milwaukee children busy and active this summer.

The team set up shop outside of Pick ‘N Save store selling brats to raise money for tournaments, gear and gym rentals.

PHOTO GALLERY

Organizers say the program started nearly two years ago as a way to keep kids off the street and out of trouble.

“My childhood coach, he passed away so we didn’t really have anyone in our neighborhood keeping the children busy. SO it started off with my own son and the other founder’s nephews. SO we put them together and rounded up some other boys and said that we were going to keep them busy and out of trouble,” said Steven Luster, co-founder of 20th Street Ballaz.

Luster says their coaching aims at teaching the kids valuable life lessons and not just skills on the court. Those looking to help out can donate at the Buffalo Wild Wings located on Water Street downtown — just mention “team B.”

To learn more about 20th Street Ballaz and how you can contribute to the cause, CLICK HERE.