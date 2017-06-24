“A great event:” Thousands flock to Cedarburg to kick off annual Strawberry Festival

CEDARBURG — Thousands are traveling to Cedarburg this weekend with their eyes on summer’s most popular fruit: strawberries. The 32nd annual Strawberry Fest kicked off Saturday, June 24th.

The free festival highlights more than 250 local and Midwest artists as part of its “Arts on the Avenue” event set up. For those with a taste for wine and snacks, the festival food court provides favorites along with tons of live music.

PHOTO GALLERY

“It’s just a great event. There’s always a lot of interesting people here to meet too. And I always bump into someone I know,” said Robert Romnek, volunteer.

Early Saturday, festival goers had a chance to see more of the city during a 5K run and walk. Cedarburg Strawberry Festival continues through Sunday, June 25th starting with an all you can eat strawberry pancake breakfast at 8:00 a.m.