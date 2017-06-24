Chilling video shows man breaking into woman’s apartment, returning after she gets home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A chilling scene is captured on surveillance video as a man broke into a Florida woman’s apartment while she was out, and later returning to rob her inside her own home.

According to WGN, video shows the man first breaking into her apartment and searching it, without his face covered. He then propped open a window so he could easily re-enter.

After the woman came home from a bike ride, she found the man in her home with his face covered. WGN reports he took her money, purse and cell phone before making her return to her bedroom. Fearing the worst, the woman ran to her window and screamed for help.

Neighbors heard her screams and called police. The man got away.