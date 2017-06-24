× Ex-Wisconsin teacher sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault of student

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student.

Joel Jahnke had pleaded no contest to three felony counts, including second degree sexual assault of a child. The victim was 13 years old when she was assaulted.

Jahnke admitted to touching the girl inappropriately and sending her nude photos and videos.

Judge Steven Cray ordered that Cray serve six years on extended supervision after he is released from prison. The judge told Jahnke during Friday’s sentencing hearing that the defendant “took a girl who had a school girl crush on you and broke all the barriers.”

Defense attorney Cole White said that while his client’s conduct was terrible and wrong, Jahnke has “gut-wrenching remorse” for what he did.