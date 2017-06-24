× Madison police say 52-year-old man was stabbed to death

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 52-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in an apartment.

Officers were called to a four-unit building on West Badger Road about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim was dead at the scene. Police say he was stabbed multiple times.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says authorities have detained a 27-year-old man described as a person of interest in the case. Koval says it appears the person of interest and the victim were roommates.

The killing was Madison’s fifth homicide of the year.