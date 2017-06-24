× Marquette celebrates 100 years of men’s hoops 1 last time

MILWAUKEE — Marquette celebrated 100 years of men’s basketball one last time with a dinner and event that included former players and coaches from the program’s storied past.

The school says that about 1,000 people attended the event on Friday night at the Bradley Center, which included player and coach panels from every era of the team’s history.

ESPN basketball analyst and former Duke player Jay Bilas hosted the festivities. Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski also played at Duke and served as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils.

The dinner and program wrapped up Marquette’s yearlong celebration of 100 years of basketball.