Sheboygan County: Officials recover man's body floating in Elkhart Lake

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Sheboygan County officials tell FOX6 News a body of a man was found floating in Elkhart Lake. Police recovered the man believed to be in his 40s from the lake Saturday, June 24th.

Assisting the Elkhart Lake police were the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, and Sheboygan County Communications Center.

The name of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

