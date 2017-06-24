× Silver Alert: Police searching for 84-year-old man who may be headed to Tennessee

MILWAUKEE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee man. 84-year-old Freddie Jones was last on Saturday, June 24th at 1:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.

Officials describe Jones as a black male, a bald head and is clean shaven. Jones wears reading glasses and was last seen wearing a cream colored dress shirt with two chest pockets, gray slacks and white tennis shoes.

Jones may be driving his gray 2013 Dodge Charger with Wisconsin plates 198-ZTL. The vehicle has red leather seats.

Officials say Jones may be headed back to Memphis, Tennessee where he used to live.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.