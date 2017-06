HONG KONG — A wild boar was on the move in Hong Kong Saturday, June 24th — and two men were hurt.

In an effort to try to capture the boar, a responding officer kicked it. That sent the animal on a rampage. It attacked the officer and an elderly cyclist nearby.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The Wild Boar Concern Group said the boar was provoked, and only acted out in self-defense.

Officials eventually restrained the animal and removed it from the scene.