Caught on camera, woman takes donation jar from Jet’s Pizza, “hurting people we’re trying to help”

GLENDALE — Glendale police are seeking a suspect after a theft at Jet’s Pizza — and it wasn’t food this thief was after. She was caught on camera stealing a charity donation jar — money meant to help those with Alzheimer’s.

It was a quick and easy theft. The woman seemingly thought she was getting away with a jar full of change. Little did she know, this crime was caught on camera, from all angles.

“We grind our own cheese. We make our own sauce. We do our dough every day — fresh,” Jim Rodriguez said.

A customer walked in on Thursday afternoon, June 22nd, looking to get her hands on some dough.

“She might see herself on TV and say ‘I did something bad. Maybe I can make it right,'” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, Jet’s Pizza’s owner said the woman came up to the counter and asked to see a menu. She then left, and came back a few minutes later with her purse — asking only to buy some pizza sauce.

When the clerk wasn’t looking, she is seen in the video grabbing a collection jar filled with change.

“It goes by quarters. At one point we had $60 in the can once,” Rodriguez said. “It’s all for a good cause. It’s Alzheimer’s research. It hits home to me. My mother-in-law had Alzheimer’s.”

Rodriguez’s mother-in-law recently passed away as a result of Alzheimer’s.

The donation jar was going to be given to the group: “Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” to help find a cure.

Rodriguez said he noticed the jar missing on Friday, and he went through hours of surveillance footage. He spotted the woman, caught on camera, selfishly grabbing her own piece of the pie.

“She’s not only hurting us as a store, she’s hurting people we are trying to help,” Rodriguez said.

If you recognize the suspect, you’re asked to contact Glendale police.

