× Driver caught with plastic passenger in HOV lane, meant for “2 or more actual humans”

CHARLESTOWN, Massachusetts — “Don’t be a dummy” is what Massachusetts State Police are saying after one driver got caught with a plastic passenger while driving in the HOV lane.

State police said Trooper Todd Glidden tried to stop the car in the HOV lane on I-93 in Charlestown, Massachusetts after he noticed something wasn’t right.

Another trooper had to intervene when the car kept moving along the HOV lane where the driver finally stopped a short distance away.

State police issued the 44-year-old driver from Reading, Massachusetts a citation for the HOV violation and for failure to stop for a police officer.

“Please remember, the HOV lane is for two or more (actual) human beings,” said police.