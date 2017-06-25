× Officials: 1 dead, 3 others hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday, June 25th.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near the intersection of S. 12th Street and Camelot Blvd. shortly after midnight. The first fire department unit to arrive on scene requested additional fire units due to the number of patients, and for vehicle extrication.

Three patients were transported from the scene by Sheboygan Fire Department ambulances to nearby hospitals. At least two of those patients were subsequently taken to Milwaukee area hospitals by Flight for Life. One additional victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the accident.

