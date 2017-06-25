“Owe (my sister) everything:” Fundraiser held after MKE musician released from Abu Dhabi prison

MILWAUKEE — He was trapped in an Abu Dhabi prison for weeks. He arrived home in Milwaukee on Friday, June 23rd, and said he owes it all to his big sister. Loved ones and strangers gathered Sunday to raise money to pay his legal fees.

Gonzales was locked up for not having the proper paperwork for a prescription medication. With his freedom comes a lot of expenses.

Nomad World Pub on Brady Street played host Sunday to a fundraiser for Gonzales. He worked there for some 12 years, and played shows during that time.

Friends and family members welcomed the 37-year-old home after a very dramatic nine weeks.

Gonzales was traveling through the United Arab Emirates on Easter weekend when, in an Abu Dhabi airport, he was detained by government officials because he was traveling with prescription medication that he hadn’t registered prior to the trip.

The punishment was two years, but since his arrest, Gonzales’ sister worked tirelessly to get her brother released, borrowing and spending upwards of $100,000 in legal fees.

The charges against Gonzales were dropped, and he arrived home on Friday. He had this to say Sunday about his sister’s efforts to bring him home:

“She’s an angel, a rock star. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to walk through a full day without feeling unburdened. I don’t know if that’s the right word. I owe her everything,” Gonzales said.

The fundraiser includes a silent auction, merchandise tent and of course, music.

Bands were set to play throughout the afternoon, with Gonzales himself eventually taking the stage.

Donate to Matt Gonzales: There is still the issue of the massive legal costs involved after Gonzales was released from prison in Abu Dhabi — and if you desire to donate, you can do so to Nicole Denil via PayPal using this email address: freematty@outlook.com.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.