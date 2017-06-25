Racine authorities need your help in search for 59-year-old woman

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in its search for a missing 59-year-old woman. She is Lynn Rickard.

Rickard possibly suffers from mental health illness and is supposed to be on oxygen, but left her home without her oxygen.

Officials say Rickard left her home in Kansasville sometime during the early morning hours and is believed to possibly be unclothed at this time.

Rickard is described as a female, white, 5’4″ tall, about 150 pounds. Officials say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information that could help locate Rickard, you’re urged to call 262-886-2300.