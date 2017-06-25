× Racine family displaced after fire guts their home

RACINE — A Racine family is displaced after fire gutted their home early Sunday, June 25th.

The family came home to their neighborhood near Olive and Kentucky just before 1:00 a.m. to discover their house was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they were informed that there were possibly two people in the basement. After a primary and secondary search, the crews did not find anyone in the home.

The family was able to stay with relatives that live nearby.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

