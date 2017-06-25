Sam Mayer is too young for driver’s license, but too fast on the race track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Sam Mayer is a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran High School. At 13-years-old, Sam is a highly accomplished race car driver. He says he fell in love with racing after watching his dad compete at Road America. His father raced Indycars and has raced in the Indy 500. Sam races for Franklin Motorsports. He is the youngest racer ever to win a NASCAR sanctioned race. Sam has won so much that his Mom says he can just display the first place trophies, but his room was getting really full. Although he lives in Wisconsin, a lot of Sam's races take place in the South. Sam says he does hear himself saying "Y'all" from time to time.

Sam Mayer

Wisconsin Lutheran HS

Race car driver