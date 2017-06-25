× Shaw hits long HR, Davies shines as Brewers blank Braves 7-0

ATLANTA — Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park’s right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday, June 25th.

Zach Davies (8-4) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball for Milwaukee, bouncing back nicely from his worst start of the season.

After being held to a combined five runs in losing the first two games of the series, the Brewers scored seven runs in the first four innings against Teheran (6-6). The Braves had won four straight games.

Shaw’s 15th homer started the scoring. Domingo Santana singled with two out in the first before Shaw’s drive traveled 429 feet, landing on the roof over the second section of the new stadium before falling back into the seats.

Braves right fielder Nick Markakis turned his head to watch the long homer but otherwise didn’t move.

Keon Broxton added three hits and three RBIs as the NL Central-leading Brewers opened a 1 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, who lost 4-2 at Miami. Broxton’s 13th homer barely cleared the right-field wall in the second, and he also had a two-run single in Milwaukee’s three-run third and a double in the eighth.

Teheran allowed seven runs and seven hits in three-plus innings. He has given up 19 homers this season, including 13 at home, where his record fell to 1-6.

Davis shut down the Braves five days after allowing seven runs and 10 hits in a 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Davies also enjoyed a rare highlight at the plate, hitting a leadoff double in the fourth for his first career extra-base hit. That chased Teheran, who struck out three and walked two.