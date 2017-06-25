× “Yummy” brand chicken nugget products recalled because they could contain milk

QUEBEC, Canada — Several “Yummy brand” chicken nugget products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced.

According to the FSIS, Maxi Canada, Inc., a Quebec, Canada establishment, is recalling the products, which may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen breaded chicken items were produced on various dates between June 1st, 2016 and June 1st, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

38-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “100% ALL NATURAL CHICKEN BREAST FRIES WITH WHOLE GRAIN Breading CHICKEN BREAST PATTY FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT,” with barcode 064563223177 printed on the box, and lot codes 170514, 170684, 170686, 170588, 161396, 161486, 170006, 170140, 170158, 170283, 170371, 170514 and 170609 printed on the internal bag.

26-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “100% ALL NATURAL CHICKEN BREAST FRIES WITH WHOLE GRAIN Breading CHICKEN BREAST PATTY FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT,” with barcode 064563223160 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170109, 170581, 161657, 170087, 170279, 170490, 170513 and 170628 printed on the internal bag.

24-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “ALL NATURAL CHICKEN FRIES Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563223320 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170368 and 161527 printed on the internal bag.

24-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “All Natural Chicken Breast Nuggets Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563225058 printed on the box, and lot number 170365 printed on the internal bag.

61-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Chicken Breast Nuggets Nugget-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat 100% All Natural,” with barcode 064563225027 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170618, 170858, 170058, 170161, 170301 and 170322 printed on the internal bag.

26-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS NUGGET-SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST PATTY FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT 100% All Natural,” with barcode 064563225720 printed on the box, and lot numbers 161545, 161624, 170057, 170192 and 161632 printed on the internal bag.

38-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Chicken Breast Nuggets Nugget-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat 100% All Natural,” with barcode 064563225782 printed on the box, and lot code 170128 printed on the internal bag.

25.2-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Alpha Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563227908 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170174, 170319, 170243, 170182, 170534, 170816 and 170638 printed on the internal bag.

38-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Alpha Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563227915 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170488, 161131, 170306, 161567, 170062, 170388, 170476, 170535, 161403, 170543, 161578 and 170123 printed on the internal bag.

80-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat 100% All Natural,” with barcode 064563226574 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170284, 170421, 170422, 170437, 170025, 170330, 170449, 170594, 170601, 161614, 161494, 160774, 161418, 170094, 170008, 170054, 170113, 170053, 170101, 170167, 170112, 170710 and 161563 printed on the internal bag.

61-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat 100% All Natural,” with barcode 064563226406 printed on the box, and lot numbers 161248, 170176, 161248, 170028, 170176, 170213, 170462 and 170497 printed on the internal bag.

24-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat 100% All Natural,” with barcode 064563226536 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170183, 161484, 161621, 161633, 170015 and 170556 printed on the internal bag.

80-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563226635 printed on the box, and lot numbers 161415, 161566, 170031, 170194 and 161036 printed on the internal bag.

61-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563226086 printed on the box, and lot numbers 170216, 170323, 161654, 170026 and 170249 printed on the internal bag.

42-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Buddies Chicken Breast Nuggets Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563226079 printed on the box, and lot codes 170308, 170384, 161555, 170005, 170029, 170080, 170477, 170119, 170202, 170290, 170391, 170374, 161333, 161399, 161457, 170033, 161026, 161290, 170007, 170129, 170225, 170304, 170220 and 170456 printed on the internal bag.

24-oz. boxes containing Yummy brand “Yummy! Yummy! Dino Wheels Chicken Breast Rings Wheel-Shaped Chicken Breast Patty Fritters with Rib Meat,” with barcode 064563221302 printed on the box, and lot numbers 161485, 170173, 170175 and 161485 printed on the internal bag.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “348” inside the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the breading products used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Chantal Jacques, Maxi Canada, Inc., at (450) 439-9616.