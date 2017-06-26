× Ahead of Summerfest’s 50th edition, giant flag goes up at Milwaukee’s City Hall

MILWAUKEE — The 50th edition of Summerfest begins Wednesday, June 28th, and the City of Milwaukee has joined in on the celebration.

An official Summerfest flag went up at City Hall Monday, June 26th.

The annual festival has become a signature event for Milwaukee, after former Mayor Henry Maier visited Oktoberfest in Germany and became determined to create a festival in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said it has grown and become something very special.

“There’s a real pride that comes with having Summerfest here because we recognize that other communities have tried to emulate what we’re doing here and really haven’t been able to pull it off,” Mayor Barrett said.

Wednesday, June 28th is Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6. Bring in three non-perishable food items between noon and 3:00 p.m. and get in free! All food will be donated to the Hunger Task Force.