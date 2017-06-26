Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you raising rude kids -- or children who mind their manners? Child development expert, Jessica Lahner with Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with tips to help parents promote politeness.

Why should parents promote politeness?

Kids who practice manners are better able to successfully navigate our social world. They also help kids develop emotional regulation and contribute to moral development.

Kids can start learning manners at about age three -- with signs of readiness. If they have a more expansive vocabulary and play with others toward a common goal, they're ready. At age three, you can expect kids to say "please, thank you, excuse me, take turns, use a napkin, cover a cough and take shoes off when entering a house

By age five, kids can not only learn, but understand the meaning of manners. At this time they understand how their behavior impacts others and can put oneself in other's shoes.

By age five, you can teach kids to hold doors open for others, not interrupt, asking permission, write thank you notes, engage in small talk, clean up after playing/eating, respond to compliments, shake hands, look people in the eye when talking

So how do parents teach their kids all these things?

1. Model the behavior you want to see

2. Use everyday situations as teaching opportunities

3. Require critical thinking.

4. Role play

5. Be consistent