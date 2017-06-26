Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Green onions give a fresh, spicy taste to many dishes or are eaten alone. See how to harvest some now yet leave some to harvest later.

Garlic scapes are actually edible flower stalks that can be cooked and eaten. Never seen a garlic scape? Do all garlic types make them? What can you do with them? Answers are in our garden.

Flowers in containers are popular because of their versatility. What’s new and tips on keeping them moist.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.