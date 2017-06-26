× “I’m still a little shaken:” Homeowner upset over home invasion, theft of his cars

MILWAUKEE — Guns were drawn and an intersection shut down in Milwaukee Monday, June 26th, as police took two men into custody near 91st and Silver Spring.

Weapons were out, pointed at suspects in a black car in the middle of the street in broad daylight Monday afternoon. Officers apprehended two people who were inside the vehicle. Witnesses said they believe the suspects may have been involved in burglary and car theft.

This was the scene near 97th and Thurston Monday around 5:00 p.m. — where witnesses indicated another stolen vehicle was recovered. Both vehicles may have been stolen from a home near 91st and Thurston — Kosta Agoudemos’ home.

Agoudemos and his wife said they got a tip their stolen car was in the area of 91st and Thurston. Agoudemos and his wife were victims of a burglary over the weekend. Their fears are hard to quell.

“I’m still a little shaken,” said Agoudemos. “I never woke up the whole l time and knowing they were just feet away is scary.”

Their home was violated while they were sleeping. Agoudemos was on the couch when two suspects seen on surveillance video broke into their home.

“They took my wife’s purse and Apple watch,” Agoudemos said. “Left the home, and came back moments later to take more things.”

After going back and forth — stealing several items from the house on the last trip, the suspect went to the closet doors. He took a bag with keys, and went down to the garage, where he and one other suspect stole both of the victims’ vehicles.

“They are not hiding. They are on Facebook Live streaming themselves in our vehicles, flashing the keys, glorifying the lifestyle. They are selling drugs and carrying firearms — kids under 17 years old,” Agoudemos said.

Glendale police said they did recover one of the victims’ cars early Monday morning after a home invasion, a chase and a crash. Three suspects led police on a foot chase — one was caught and taken into custody.