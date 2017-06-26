Just released from prison, Milwaukee man arrested for 10th OWI

CALEDONIA — A 66-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested by Caledonia police on Saturday, June 24th for a 10th offense operating while intoxicated (OWI).

A news release from Caledonia police indicates the arrest of David Broomfield came after a traffic stop on County Highway V and County Line Rd. Broomfield was already revoked due to OWI — and he apparently failed his sobriety test.

When questioned by police, Broomfield indicated he had been drinking in the parking lot of a grocery store on Douglas Ave.

Broomfield is on parole for OWI — and was just released from prison on Tuesday, June 20th. He is now back in the Racine County Jail.