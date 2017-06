× McDelivery: McDonald’s teams up with UberEATS to deliver food to Milwaukee customers

MILWAUKEE — “McDelivery” launched in Milwaukee Monday, June 26th, and you can now have your McDonald’s favorites delivered to your door!

McDonald’s is now offering delivery via UberEATS in Milwaukee.¬†Whether you’re at home, the office, or in between, you can now enjoy your favorite burgers and fries delivered right to you — wherever you are.

Here’s how it works:

First, you need to download the UberEATS App — available for Apple and Android.

Then, select the food you crave from a selection of McDonald’s menu items.

You pay for your goodies with your Uber account, and your total will include the delivery price and a booking fee. You can track your order via the app.

Soon, your food will arrive!

There’s a special offer available for those new to UberEATS. Use the code FRIES4U in your app for $5 off your first two UberEATS orders!

CLICK HERE to learn more about McDelivery, and see if it’s available where you are.