NTSB report: Tail rotor assembly separated, led to helicopter crash in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released on Monday afternoon, June 26th its preliminary report on a helicopter crash that happened after an attempted takeoff at Kenosha Regional Airport on June 4th.

The report says an examination of the wreckage revealed that the tail rotor assembly separated from the tailcone. One tail rotor blade was separated and the other blade sustained damage.

The pilot in this incident sustained serious injuries and the helicopter sustained substantial damage.

The helicopter was registered to A-Z Leasing, LLC., and operated by the pilot under the provisions of 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 as a personal flight. Visual meteorological conditions prevailed at the time of the accident and a flight plan had not been filed.

Witnesses reported that the helicopter was departing from the ramp and climbed about 20 to 30 ft above ground level. The helicopter descended and impacted the pavement on its right side. A nearby helicopter pilot ran to the wreckage and turned off the fuel valve and battery switch. The pilot was airlifted to a hospital.

The helicopter has been retained for further examination.