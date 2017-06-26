× Officials: 45-year-old Sheboygan man accidentally fell into Elkhart Lake, drowned

ELKHART LAKE — Police identified on Monday, June 26th the 45-year-old man who drowned at Elkhart Lake over the weekend.

The victim was identified as Dustin Knaus of Sheboygan. Officials say he accidentally fell into Elkhart Lake and drowned.

Knaus’ body was spotted in the water by a passerby on Saturday morning. That person immediately called 911 — and first responders were on the scene shortly thereafter.

Elkhart Lake Police Chief Michael Meeusen issued the following statement related to this incident: