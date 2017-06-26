× “One-stop resource:” WI Department of Corrections launches redesigned website

MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary Jon Litscher announced Monday, June 26th the launch of DOC’s redesigned website, which advances the agency’s core function of public safety while increasing accountability and transparency to taxpayers.

According a press release from the DOC, the new website was developed at no cost to the state or its citizens through a public-private partnership between the State of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Interactive Network, a subsidiary of NIC.

The new website features streamlined navigation and organization to make information easier to find, as well as responsive design to ensure the website is just as readable on a mobile phone or tablet as a desktop computer.

A press release indicates the DOC has added significant information and resources, which will increase the website’s utility for members of the public as well as crime victims, law enforcement, and other stakeholders.

“Our new website will serve as a one-stop resource for members of the public seeking information about department operations. These new features will benefit anyone seeking information about our programs and are a critical step forward in increasing transparency with members of the public,” said Secretary Litscher.

As part of Executive Order 235, DOC will conduct regular reviews to ensure that it is continuing to increase the amount of information available to the public through the department’s website.