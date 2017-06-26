× Sen. Ron Johnson becomes fourth GOP senator to say he’ll vote against motion to proceed on health bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will vote against a motion to proceed on the Senate health care bill if GOP leaders insist on moving forward with it this week, CNN reports.

Johnson was the fourth Republican senator to announce his opposition to the key procedural motion on Monday, June 26th, meaning the bill will likely not be voted on this week. The others are: Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been pushing for a vote on the Affordable Care Act replacement bill this week. He can afford to lose just two GOP votes and still pass the legislation, because Democrats are in lockstep against it.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday that 15 million more people would be uninsured in 2018 under the Senate bill, though many of them would be people who choose not to have insurance if the so-called individual mandate were eliminated.

Johnson is among four conservative senators, a group that includes Paul, who say the Senate bill doesn’t go far enough in repealing the law known as Obamacare. Moderate Republicans, such as Collins and Heller, are concerned that the bill would cap Medicaid spending and reduce the number of insured Americans.