St. Francis police arrest 3 boys, ages 7-12, accused of stealing booze from Pick 'n Save

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police on June 15th arrested some very young suspects, accused of stealing liquor.

According to police, it happened at the Pick ‘n Save store near Whitnall and Pennsylvania.

An employee called police to report a retail theft, and investigators learned three young males wearing dark clothing had stolen liquor.

Police said the suspects, between the ages of seven and 12 stole approximately seven bottles of liquor from the liquor department — before running out of the store.

The investigation is ongoing.