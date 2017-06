MILWAUKEE — The 50th edition of Summerfest begins Wednesday, June 28th — and FOX6 News sat down with Bob Basich, VP of entertainment for Summerfest, along with Summerfest’s CEO Don Smiley.

WATCH what they had to say during FOX6 Presents: 50 Years of Summerfest on Monday night, June 26th:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video