Surprise of a lifetime: Rascal Flatts stops by to perform at wedding reception in Watertown!

WATERTOWN — A bride and groom in Watertown got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday, June 24th — when Rascal Flatts stopped by the Sugar Island Barn and sang during their wedding reception!

Sugar Island Barn posted video and a photo to Facebook on Saturday:

The country band played their hit “Bless the Broken Road” for the couple.

Rascal Flatts was set to play Country USA at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh.

A commenter on the Sugar Island Barn Facebook page noted they saw Rascal Flatts peform at Country USA, and the band talked about how they surprised the couple — and played their first dance song.

This couple will have QUITE the story to tell their children someday!