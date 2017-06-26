Teen missing for over a year found alive at suspected captor’s Georgia home

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – A missing North Carolina teen is home safe after being disappearing more than a year ago, officials say.

Her suspected captor, 31-year-old Michael Ren Wysolovski, was arrested on a slew of charges that include sex offenses, false imprisonment and cruelty to children, according to WAGA-TV.

Family members reported the 16-year-old girl missing in May of 2016. She’s not being identified due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Her parents told police they woke up on May 23rd, 2016 to find their daughter missing and the front door unlocked. At the time, investigators were not sure if she left on her own or was in distress.

Her parents later discovered diary entries that their daughter had written about an older man she met online, according to WBTV-TV. Her father told the station that the man “gradually wormed his way into her good graces.”

After months without any trace, an FBI special agent in Charlotte received a tip that the girl was in the Atlanta area, according to WAGA. Over the weekend, investigators found her alive at the Duluth, Georgia residence where Wysolovski was allegedly holding her.

“We found my starlight and after a brief hospital stay she will return to her home,” one relative posted on Facebook. “It is a blessing from God. Please pray for our family.”

Wysolovski faced a judge Monday to hear the list of state charges he faces. No bond was set during the short court appearance.