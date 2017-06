× Waukesha woman arrested for OWI, 4th offense “used mouthwash to mask the odor of intoxicants”

ELM GROVE — A 39-year-old Waukesha woman was arrested early Monday morning, June 26th for her fourth OWI offense.

According to the Elm Grove Police Department, when stopped, Erika Miller used mouthwash to mask the odor of intoxicants on her breath.

Police say Miller failed field sobriety exercises and consented to a blood test.

Miller will appear for her initial appearance Monday afternoon, June 26th.