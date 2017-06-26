What you should look for when shopping for sunglasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is here which means you're probably rocking your shades a little more these days. Blogger Pamela Kieck joins Real Milwaukee with how you can find the perfect frames for your face shape.

Heart shape: This is wider forehead and cheekbones but a narrow chin.

Choose: Cat eye or round sunglasses

Skip: Overly embellished , these will make the face look ill proportioned

Oval: Balanced forehead , cheekbones and jaw

Literally any frame will work in you!

Round: Full cheekbones narrow forehead and jaw

Choose wide, rectangular frames

Skip: round frames

Square: Broad forehead and square jawline

Choose: round or cat eye

Skip sharp geometric shapes