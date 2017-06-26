What you should look for when shopping for sunglasses

MILWAUKEE -- Summer is here which means you're probably rocking your shades a little more these days. Blogger Pamela Kieck joins Real Milwaukee with how you can find the perfect frames for your face shape.
Heart shape: This is wider forehead and cheekbones but a narrow chin.
Choose: Cat eye or round sunglasses
Skip: Overly embellished , these will make the face look ill proportioned
Oval: Balanced forehead , cheekbones and jaw
Literally any frame will work in you!
Round: Full cheekbones narrow forehead and jaw
Choose wide, rectangular frames
Skip: round frames
Square: Broad forehead and square jawline
Choose: round or cat eye
Skip sharp geometric shapes