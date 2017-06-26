× WisDOT launches State Farm Safety Patrol, free roadway assistance to motorists in need

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Monday, June 26th the launch of the newly named Wisconsin DOT State Farm Safety Patrol, a service that provides free roadway assistance to motorists in need.

A news release issued on Monday says the Wisconsin DOT State Farm Safety Patrol offers free, limited roadside assistance to drivers in need. Services include providing small amounts of fuel, changing flat tires and jump-starting vehicles, as well removing debris from the roadway. The flatbed patrol vehicles also help relieve congested traffic at the scenes of incidents and accidents. If necessary, the Wisconsin DOT State Farm Safety Patrol quickly relocates disabled vehicles from the highway’s travel lanes and/or shoulders to safe, pre-designated locations away from traffic.

Service patrols are used nationwide and are generally accepted as an effective tool for traffic incident management. Wisconsin’s Freeway Service Teams were born nearly two decades ago in an effort to enhance incident management, aid law enforcement, and keep traffic moving safely.

Wisconsin is the eighteenth state to benefit from the State Farm patrol sponsorship. State Farm supports similar safety patrols in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Hours of operation for the Wisconsin DOT State Farm Safety Patrol vary by region. Specific routes and coverage hours are as follows: