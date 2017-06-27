× 1 person taken to Children’s after pursuit, crash involving motorcycle

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to Children’s Hospital after a pursuit and crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday, June 27th.

The crash happened near Superior and Bennett in Milwaukee.

Police said this began as a pursuit through St. Francis. There was no longer a pursuit once the motorcycle made its way into Milwaukee.

It’s unclear at this point whether the victim who was transported to the hospital was the operator of the motorcycle, a passenger on the motorcycle, or a bystander.

